Katsina town to lockdown for 2 weeks

ADVERTISEMENT

Katsina city, the capital of Katsina State will tomorrow Tuesday beginning from 7 am be placed under total lockdown in the wake of two positive cases of COVID-19 recorded.

This brings to 12 the number of cases so far recorded in the state with one death being the index case of the state.

Briefing newsmen, the State Governor Aminu Bello Masari said the initial lockdown will be for two weeks, saying that “two new cases are businessmen who happened to have traveled to Lagos and Abuja.

He said the government will not hesitate to close any other council area reported to have recorded a COVID-19 case, saying that for now, movement has been restricted within all the 31 remaining council areas.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He further said people must live up to their responsibilities of ensuring that the spread of the disease is curtailed, noting that it is a great source of concern for states to be saying they have shut down their borders but only for people to continue traveling across the states.

He said banks, some selected pharmacies, grain stores will be allowed to operate on a special arrangement, noting that ‎”We must see this pandemic as a serious issue”.

Daily Trust reports that Katsina will be the third council area to be placed on lockdown after Daura, Dutsinma LGA’s.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App