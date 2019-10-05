Katsina to train 32,000 teachers for N150m

ADVERTISEMENT

Katsina State government is to spend N150m for the training of 32,000 teachers of both primary and secondary schools in this academic session, the Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, Halima Othman, has said.

Speaking at the world Teachers Day celebration in the state, Othman said the training, which will be in batches, will commence in two weeks time to boost the capacity of the teachers.

She said the state government will, from this academic section, begin the implementation of a pilot Junior secondary classes in 68 selected primary schools across the state in a move to achieve 100 percent transition of Primary school pupils to Junior secondary school and to gradually implement the 9 years basic education as contain in the Universal basic Education act.

“Recruitment of teachers is one of the policy of this administration. About 7,000 teachers have been engaged under S-power, 2000 employed as permanent and pensionable staff.

“Another 4,000 other workers, with teaching qualification, have been deployed from local governments to the state secondary schools to teach in order to alleviate the dearth of teachers in our schools,” she said.

