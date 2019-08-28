Katsina targets 2m children, 400,000 mothers for healthcare intervention

ADVERTISEMENT

Katsina state government has flagged off Maternal, New born and Child Health (MNCH) Week targeting two million under-five children and over 400,000 mothers for intervention.

Speaking at the commencement of the campaigns in Dutsi Governor Aminu Masari said services to be rendered are immunization against childhood killer diseases, deworming, Vitamin A supplementation, screening for malnutrition, birth registration, HIV testing and counselling among pregnant women, child spacing and health education.

According to him, his administration intends to rehabilitate and upgrade one Primary Health Care Centre in each ward this year to boost healthcare service delivery.

He said the planned amendment of the Primary Healthcare Development Agency law is aimed at bringing the entire primary care under one roof.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr Mustapha Kabir said the one week campaign is carefully designed to provide integrated high impact interventions to children under five years and women of child bearing age.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Shamsuddeen Yahaya said the exercise will be carried out 1083 posts across the state.

