Katsina suspends Friday prayers, church services

Katsina State Government has announced the suspension of Friday congregational prayers and church services across the state.

The state Commissioner of Information, Abdulkarim Sirikam in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday said other social gatherings such as weddings and political are equally affected.

He said the public are strongly advised to minimise all gatherings as much as possible in view of the warning by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on the rapid increase of COVID-19 in the country.

“The government is also urging people to comply strictly and continue to pray for good intervention against the pandemic,” he stated.

In a related development, the state police command has reiterated it resolve to ensure compliance on the measures taken by the State Governor and the Inspector-General of Police aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic, that there is total ban on social gatherings and events in the state.

The spokesman of the command, SP Gambo Isah, said businesses /organizations must provide hand sanitizers or sterilize water for washing of hands before entry of any person into their premises and to provide equipment for checking of temperatures.

He advised members of the public to minimize movement and stay in one place.

“All Area Commanders/ DPOs/CID/SARS/SIB have been directed to release on bail all suspects whose offences are bail-able and also to avoid unnecessary detention of suspects,” he said.

