Katsina, Sahel lab enters MOU for testing

A memorandum of understanding is to be signed between Katsina State Government and a private laboratory, Sahel Diagnostic Center for the testing of COVID-19 in the state.

Governor Aminu Masari who disclosed this at a media briefing said samples from testing of suspected persons will commence this week.

Daily Trust reports that hitherto collected samples had to be transported to either Kano or Abuja with many samples being damaged along the road and have to be recollected. Masari said this is a laudable achievement and will go a long way in the fight against the pandemic in the state.

He said the government having reviewed the relaxed lockdown experienced across the state has decided to restore the restrictions in three councils of Katsina, Daura, and Batagarawa having accounted for over 80 percent of patients in the state.

He said people must support government’s efforts in tackling the spread, noting that motorcyclists and tricycle operators must strictly abide by rules and regulations of using sanitiser and number of persons on board.

