Katsina rice farmers reject input distribution over alleged irregularities

ADVERTISEMENT

Rice farmers in Katsina Local Government Area have called for the cancellation of the ongoing distribution of agricultural inputs for bi-season farming over alleged irregularities and political interference in the exercise.

The chairman of the Rice Farmers Beneficiaries Forum in the area, Abubakar Suleiman Bujawa, said most of its members have been illegally disqualified after passing several accreditation and screening processes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In Katsina LGA, no fewer than 10,000 farmers registered but unfortunately only 1,580 were short-listed for data capture. The worst came when only 173 out of those captured were certified and given their cards to enable them benefit.”

The farmers alleged that the company out sourced to handle the exercise by Central Bank of Nigera, Agro Mall, was behind the problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are calling on the president to set up a probe panel to check all those sabotaging the exercise. We declare our total rejection of the exercise because it has failed,” he said

When contacted an official of Agro Mall, Abubakar Idris who supervised the distribution exercise in the council said: “I don’t have anything to tell you because I’m not in charge, contact our head office may be you can get something from there or state chapter of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN). “

On his part, the chairman of RIFAN, Shuaibu Wakili said only last Friday, the union, Agro Mall officials with the representatives of complainants met with CBN officials where they were educated on the misconception of the scheme which they understood.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App