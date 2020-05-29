Katsina relaxes lockdown for Friday prayers, Church services

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has approved the relaxing of the COVID-19 lockdown to allow Muslim faithful observe Friday congregational prayers in the state.

Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa the Secretary to the State Government, said this in a statement in Katsina.

Inuwa said that the governor also lifted the ban on Church services every Sunday as well as travel from one local government to the other in the state.

He, however, advised the people to adhere strictly to health and security advises like wearing of facemasks, physical distancing, washing of hands with soap and running water and use of sanitisers.

Inuwa said that the decision was to enable Muslim and Christian faithful to observe their religious activities.

Earlier in the week, Governor Masari said the government, after reviewing the relaxed lockdown across the state, has decided to return the full lockdown in three councils of Katsina, Daura and Batagarawa.

These three councils have accounted for over 80 percent of the patients in the state, he added.

The lockdown was initially suspended for a few days before the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitr.

(NAN)

