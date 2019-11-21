Katsina proposes N249bn budget for 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Katsina state government has announced a proposed budget of N249,463,829,250.00 for its 2020 fiscal year.

Christened “The Budget of Reflection and Progress” is made up of a total recurrent expenditure of N75,579,865,990.00 which is equivalent to 30.30% of the total budget.

Proposed Capital expenditure stood at N173,883,963,260.00 amounting to 69.70% of the total budget.

Presenting the proposal before the state House of assembly, Governor Aminu Masari said the budget is designed to sustain the Restoration Agenda, programmes and policies of the present administration.

He said the 2020 Budget is higher than that of 2019 by N48,721,868,505.00 noting that ” The total amount projected to finance the 2020 Budget is the sum of N185,346,417,590.00 which comprises of N12,246,560,000.00 as Internally Generated Revenues, N34,099,857,590.00 as other Internal Revenues and N139,000,000,000.00 as Revenue Receivable through the Federation Account”.

“It is important to note that the 2020 recurrent revenue has increased by 17.91% over that of 2019 Budget. Similarly, the recurrent expenditure in the 2020 Budget has increased by 23.72% which indicates that in real terms the revenue has increased by about 17.91% over that of 2019 fiscal year” he said.

A breakdown of the budget showed that Environment got the lion share with N30,149,885,405 ( 23.58%) followed by Education with N24,509,368,255 (19.17%), Health N23,020,086,250 (18.01%) , Water Resources N13,624,000,000 ( 10.66%), Agriculture N13,115,509,500 (10.25%), Roads N23,414,464,410 (18.32%).

