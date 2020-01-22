Katsina: Police kill one, rescue abducted mother, child

ADVERTISEMENT

Personnel on a joint security operation in Katsina have killed a suspected kidnapper and rescued two victims after a gun duel.

The spokesman of the police command in the state, Gambo Isah said ” On 22/01/2020 at about 18:00hrs based on intelligence report, a joint operation of Police, military and repentant bandits, raided kidnappers Dane at Gwarjo Forest, Matazu LGA of Katsina state”

“After a fierce gun duel with the bandits, the operation succeeded in rescuing one Firdausi Yusuf, aged 30 years of Burunkunza village, Kankara LGA of Katsina state and her seven (7) months old baby Amin Yusuf from her captors”

“The operation also succeeded in gunning down a notorious member of the bandits, one Yunusa Boka terrorizing Danmusa and Kankara LGAs of the state”

“Victims were taken to Danmusa Hospital for treatment and have also been reunited with their families. The Command enjoins the good people Katsina state to always partner with security agencies by giving credible information on suspected criminals and their hideouts,” he added.‎

