Katsina pays N629m for WAEC, NECO other fees this year

About N647m has been expended by Katsina State Government on the payment of final year examination fees for its secondary school students, the state commissioner of Education, Badamasi Lawal has said

A breakdown shows N208m was paid for WAEC, NECO N397m, NABTEB N10m and NBAIS N14m.

Speaking with newsmen, Lawal said the full results of WAEC analysis have been computed which showed that 21,589 candidates sat for the exams in 2019 out of which 7,276 out of 21,589 scored five credits and above including Mathematics and English Language.

According to him, 14,481 candidates also scored five credits and above in other subjects, representing 66 per cent noting that “from 2015 to 2018, no fewer than 245,126 candidates have sat for the four exams out of which 158,908 candidates obtained five credits and above in other subjects.”

He said, as soon as other results are fully received their analysis shall be made public saying that the performance of the state students is commendable noting that it was as a result of government investment in education” ‎

