Katsina: Locked up, chained wives seek divorce

ADVERTISEMENT

The two housewives who were chained for 10 months are seeking divorce at a Katsina Upper Sharia Court.

Fatima Salisu and Hadiza Musa, who are married to their husband, Samaila Musa, approached the court for dissolution of their respective marriages over alleged maltreatment and violation of their rights.

At the commencement of sitting on Thursday, the duo through their lawyer Hamisu Malunfashi, told the court that they have enough witnesses and evidence to quash their marriage.

The presiding judge, Ali Ingawa, later asked the accused, Musa, who was brought to the court by the police about the accusations.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The suspect denied all accusations, insisting that he was being framed up.

Ingawa thereafter adjourned the matter to 20th of February, 2020 to enable the witnesses, including the police, testify in the case.

It could be recalled that Musa was arrested by the police, who later recovered the two wives, who were locked in their matrimonial home at Yan-Nabayye village in Rimi local government area of Katsina state.

The wives were recovered shackled with chains on both hands and legs with their bodies having several marks allegedly from beatings.

It was alleged that they also defecated in the same room where they were chained while their hairs was barbed for ritual purposes who equally use to grounded pepper which was usually inserted into their private parts and eyes during menstrual periods.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App