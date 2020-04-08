Katsina lifts suspension on Friday prayers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Katsina State Government has rescinded its suspension order on Friday congregational prayers following a meeting held with religious leaders, traditional rulers and security agents in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Mustapha Inuwa, in a statement on Wednesday said the suspension of Friday prayers has been lifted with immediate effect, adding that, however, the prayers have to be conducted under some stipulated health/security guidelines.

According to him, the Jumma’at Imams should avoid prolonged sermons in order to discharge their followers within short period.

“People are also strongly advice to maintain social distancing and strictly adhere to all rules and regulations. As provided by the health experts in fighting the contagious disease,” he said.

It could be recalled that about two weeks ago, Katsina suspended Friday prayers, church services across the state, as the police enforce the suspension as part of precautionary measures taken to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only last week, one person was killed and 90 others arrested as Police clashed with youths in the state over the arrest of Imam who defied government’s directives and held the Friday congregational prayer.

Sources say some police officers had stormed the residence of the Imam, Malam Hassan, and took him for questioning to the dislike of the locals.

Angered by the police action, irate youths and his followers stormed the Divisional Police headquarters in Kusada in a move to forcefully release him which led to the clash and the burning down of the police station, leading to the death of one.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah said “on 27/03/2020, some disgruntled youths under the leadership of one Mallam Hassan tested the will of the state and conducted a Friday prayer in one of the Kusada Jumma’at mosques.

“Subsequently, he was arrested for questioning at Area Commander’s office, Malumfashi which did not go down well with some of his followers.

“His supporters organized themselves in such a tumultuous manner, rioting, attacked and overpowered the policemen on duty at Kusada Division, set ablaze the police station and DPO’s Quarters. They also burnt down seven motor vehicles and ten motorcycles in custody of the police station.”

According to him, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, ordered for the deployment of police patrol teams and a special joint security task force on the enforcement of public gathering in the state led by DC Operations, to the area which have been restored to normalcy.

“Ninety (90) suspected rioters have been arrested while one of the rioters lost his life as a result of the encounter just as investigation is ongoing,” he added.

