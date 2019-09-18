  1. Home
Katsina lawyers push for release of kidnap victims

By Andrew Agbese, Kaduna Published Date
Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State
Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State

Legal practitioners from Katsina state who are based in Kaduna, have called on the state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, to put measures in place to secure the release of all remaining kidnap victims in the state.

Spokesperson of the legal practitioners, Barrister Samaila Abdu, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Barrister Abdu said as indigenes of Katsina state, they are happy with the release of another batch of 30 persons by suspected bandits on the 14th of September 2019.

He said there can be no development amidst rancour and insecurity, saying “the move by Governor Masari to restore peace and security of lives and property to the state is commended.”

He however cautioned politicians to stop politicizing the issue of security in the state stressing that the move by Governor Masari to persuade the suspected bandits to release victims they are holding in captivity shows that the negotiation is working for the interest of the people.

