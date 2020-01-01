Katsina, Labour reach agreement on minimum wage

  1. Home
By Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina
Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State
Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State

Katsina state government and Labour unions have reached agreement on the N30,000 minimum wage and the consequential adjustments therein.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the joint negotiation council meeting, the Secretary to the state government, Dr Mustapha Inuwa said the implementation of the new wage is with effects from January, 2020.

He said council has agreed to raise a committee involving labour to assist government in rejuvenating revenue drive to boost internally generated revenue as well as to partner to improve efficiency and productivity in the local government administration.

” labour pledge to imbue in the state, local government and local education authority the culture of hard work, honesty and productivity” he said

