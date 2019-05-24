Katsina killings pathetic, horrifying – Chief of Defence Staff

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, has described the recent killings by bandits in Katsina State as “pathetic, horrifying and terrible.”

Olonisakin, however, assured that “we are doing everything possible to save the situation.”

Olonisakin, who was represented by Maj.-Gen. B I Ahonotu, promised to evolve viable and proactive measures to end killings in the state.

“We have listened to various security officials operating in the state, that was why we also decided to come to the government house to have more information about the situation,” he added.

Governor Aminu Masari, represented by his deputy, Mannir Yakubu, said his government had worked tirelessly to bring peace, saying that “the relative peace we were enjoying was jeopardized by the lack of peace in our neighbouring states, then gradually all the efforts that we have made came to no avail.

“When we came in, we did our best to make the state peaceful, but Katsina is not an island, it is bounded by other unsecured places like Zamfara and Kaduna States.”

