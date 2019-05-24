  1. Home
Katsina emirate suspends Sallah durbar, festivities to mourn victims of bandit attacks ‎

By Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina
Bandits

The emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman has suspended the annual Sallah durba and other festivities organised by the emirate to celebrate the Sallah festivities.

Instead special prayers shall be held for peace of the state and the country.

Usman in a statement signed by the secretary of the emirate and Sallama Katsina Bello Ifo said the decision was reached in view of the recent bandits killings of Batsari, Dan Musa, Kankara, Wagini and the rest.

“It is in view of this that the emirate resolved to suspend the Durba and other festivities to commensurate with the victims of the attack” he said

However, the Eid prayers will take place as usual and special prayers will be held for peace of the state and the country at large.

