Katsina emirate gets new kingmakers

The Galadiman and Durbin Katsina have been turbaned by the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, as kingmakers in the emirate.

The Katsina Emirate Council has turbaned Justice Sadiq Abdullahi Mahuta (rtd) as the 11th Galadiman Katsina and District Head of Malumfashi having earlier appointed him to that exalted post following the death of late Justice Mamman Nasir.

The title of Galadima is an exalted and revered position in the emirate for being one among the kingmakers. The others are, Kauran Katsina, Yandakan, Katsina and Durbin Katsina.

The Emir of Katsina palace was filled to capacity with friends, family and well wishers all in splendid attires to grace occasion.

The occasion also coincided with the installation of another kingmaker, the Durbin Katsina and District Head of Mani, Alhjai Umar Babani Isah as well as the District Head of Kafur and Dan Galadiman Katsina, Alhaji Abdurahman Rabe Abdullahi.

Also turbaned same day were village heads of Magajin Radda, Kabir Umar, Magajin Garin Danmusa, Sani Muaazu, Magaji Iyatawa, Hassan Junaidu and Magajen Gobir, Tanimu Kabir.

Among personalities that graced the occasion were the Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari, his Deputy Mannir Yakubu, former governor of old Kaduna State, Abba Musa Rimi, two former deputy governors of Katsina State, Tukur Jikamshi, and Abdullahi Garba Faskari.

The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman who supervised the turbaning processes of the Galadiman Katsina, shortly after urged him to work hard towards protecting the rights of the common man and the image of the dynasty.

He said people should intensify prayers for God intervention on the insecurity in the state noting that it is a collective responsibility of both government and the society at large.

While regretting the increasing banditry and kidnapping across the state, Usman called for more prayers to remedy the situation.

Those who held the position of Galadima included Dudi, 1808-1821, Abdullahi, 1821-1861, Shawai, 1861-1891, Sallau, 1891-1923, Abubakar, in 1923 and died same year.

Others are: Tunau, 1923-1926, Adamu, 1926-1944, Abdulmumini, 1944-1953, Abdullahi Mahuta, (father of the new Galadima, Justice Mahuta), 1954-1992 and Justice Mamman Nasir 1992-2019.

Justice Mahuta was Chief Judge of Katsina State for 21 years from 1992-2013.

Announcing his appointment, the Secretary, Katsina Emirate Council and Sallaman Katsina, Bello Ifo said with Mahuta’s appointment, he is now a senior council member and kingmaker. Born in 1948, Mahuta started his early education at Malumfashi Primary School from 1956 – 1962 , Government Secondary School, Funtua, 1963-1967, Ahmadu Bello Zaria, 1973-76 and Nigeria Law School, Lagos 1976-1977.

In 1978, he was appointed state counsel, Kaduna State and become a Legal Officer, Kaduna Cooperative Bank Limited, 1979-1983.

By 1987 he was appointed as first Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary of old Kaduna State and with the creation of Katsina State, his services was moved in the same capacity till 1989.

He became a High Court Judge 1989-1991 and rose to become Chief Judge in 1992 till he retired in 2013.

Soon after his turbaning, the new Galadima rode on horseback amidst cheers and jubilation of people to the ancestral home and one of the official residences at Galadima Sallau in Galadanci quarters. Upon arrival, Mahutu carried out his first assignment by turbaning Ibrahim Teacher Na-Masari as the Sardaunan Galadima, an event that was also well-attended.

The new Galadima thereafter left for his Malumfashi district in a convoy of palace guards and supporters and upon arrival turbaned four others.

They are: Umaru Aminu as Dallatun Galadima, Babangida Tijjani as Sarkin Dawakin Galadima, Zailani Tijjani as Tafarkin Galadima and Professor Sanusi Mamam, Sa’in Galadima.

Just like Malumfashi, Mani District was also celebrating following the return of their district to its past status of Kingmaker.

The new Durbi, Umar Isah succeeded his grandfather, a descendant of the late Emir of Katsina, Muhammad Dikko.

In his remarks, the new Durbi, Isah thanked Almighty God for giving him the title of his father and grandfather. He thanked the emirate for finding him worthy of the title just as he assured the emir of promising to do his best in discharging his duties.

