Katsina emir appoints corps member as slain district head’s successor

The Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumin Kabir Usman has appointed Atiku Abubakar Atiku, as the new district head of Yantumaki in Danmusa LGA of the state.

The new appointee is the eldest son of late Atiku Abubakar, the former district head who was killed by bandits at his palace a week ago.

The secretary of the emirate and Sallaman Katsina, Bello Ifo who confirmed the development said the new appointee is currently undergoing his National Youth Service (NYSC) programme.

