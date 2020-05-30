Katsina distributes 13,000 delivery kits for pregnant women

ADVERTISEMENT

Katsina state Government has begun distributing essential materials to pregnant women across various health centres across its 34 local government areas.

The items are 11,500 delivery kits and 1,500 Caesarean-Section packs to ease delivery in the state.

Speaking at the flag off, the state commissioner of health, Yakubu Nuhu Danja, said the items would go a long way in addressing maternal mortality in the state.

Represented by the director of public health service of the ministry, Muawiyya Aliyu, Nuhu said the materials which are to be provided free to the women warned against their diversion.

In a remark, the General Manager Katsina Health Service Management Board Dr Abdul Jalal Umar Abdullahi said government has placed greater emphasis on the health sector especially on infrastructure and manpower.

Only recently, the state government released N77m to pay allowances to 421 of its medical students studying in the country and abroad.

