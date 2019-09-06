Breaking News
Katsina dialogue with bandits sincere, insists Masari

By Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina Published Date
Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State
Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State

Katsina state government says this renewed dialogue and peace initiative with bandits and Fulani leaders is vigorously being pursued with all sincerity of purpose.

The state governor Aminu Masari while speaking with bandits and Fulani leaders in Unguwar Tsamiya village in Faskari local government said the administration is driving this peace initiatives because of its conviction of using dialogue as the best possible solution towards restoring peace across communities.

Masari said government is watchful and mindful of using extreme military might to address the situation saying that it will be better to key into the initiatives for the overall benefit of all.

” I want you to know that if you kill one soldier, 10 will be sent, kill them 100 will be deployed. And to tell you government can run over this whole place in few minutes if it so wants,” he said.

” I want you all to know that we will all account for our deeds, government is doing this wholeheartedly for the generality of the populace,” he said.

In their separate remarks, various bandits and Fulani leaders who spoke at the event renounced banditry pledging to key into the initiatives should government do the needful of holding its side of the bargain of releasing some of their men in detention. They also want government to  establish Ruga settlement for them.

Some of the key bandits and forest commanders that attended the meeting are Alhaji Masume, Marwana, Leko, Alhaji Ado ” Maikzo” Alero and Alhaji Lawani.

