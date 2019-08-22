Katsina: Deputy Governor visits flood ravaged areas, promises to address challenges

ADVERTISEMENT

Katsina state Government has said it will continue to collaborate with relevant agencies towards addressing the issue of flooding in the state.

Floods occasioned by heavy rainfall has ravaged many communities in the metropolis causing untold hardship on the residents.

Most affected areas are those of Tudun Matawalle, Gafai, Bakin Kasuwa, Kofar Marusa, and Masanawa

The state Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu while inspecting the affected areas urged people to avoid dumping refuse in water ways and drainages for their safety as the administration is greatly concerned over the environmental challenges.

In his remarks, the General Manager Katsina Urban and Regional planning Agency, Usman Nadada who led the Deputy Governor to the affected areas said emergency measures are been taken to avert further occurrence.

