‘Katsina COVID-19 victim didn’t stop over in Kogi’

ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi State government has allayed the fear that the state -born medical practitioner based in Katsina, Dr Aliyu Yakubu who was said to have died from coronavirus stop over in his country home, Okene from Lagos before proceeding to Katsina.

There was apprehension in Kogi when the rumour that the deceased medical doctor stop over for a week in Okene enroute Katsina state went viral.

However, the state commissioner for health, Dr Saka Haruna debunked the insinuations, saying the deceased has not been in the state for awhile.

“There is a rumour making the rounds that one of our brothers from Kogi Central (a Doctor) who died in Katsina State, and was later confirmed to be positive for Covid-19 had visited Kogi State en route Katsina (24/03/2020) from Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“Our independent investigation has revealed that this isn’t true. According to the deceased’s Wife, brother and two other close family members, the deceased returned to Katsina from Lagos by air and did not pass through Kogi State. He last visited Kogi State in February, 2020. We advise the general public to remain calm as we remain on high alert and at the top of every development in the State as it concerns Covid-19,” he said in a statement.

The Commissioner assured the people of Katsina of the readiness of Kogi state in helping to trace all contacts in collaboration with the deceased family.

“We also wish to assure the Government and good people of Katsina State that we stand with them in this trying time. The Hon. Commissioner for Health, Katsina state is a friend and a thorough professional, and we have no doubt in his ability to stem the tide. On our own, we will offer every assistance to the State by liaising with the deceased family to help in tracing all known contacts,” he promised .

Related

Download Daily Trust News App