Katsina buries 18 victims of bandit attack

The remains of the 18 people killed by armed bandits in Yar Gamji village of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State were yesterday buried at the Dan Takum burial ground after a funeral prayer held at the palace of the Emir of Katsina.

The emir, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, alongside many district heads, tradition title holders and government officials, were among those who attended the funeral prayers.

The Chief Imam of Katsina Central Mosque, Ustaz Mustapha Ahmed, who led the prayers, prayed for the repose of their souls and the families, friends the fortitude to bear the loss.

The district head of Batsari, Mannir Rumah, stressed the need for security personnel to live up to expectation of protecting the lives and property.

He called on the residents to always be vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies by providing useful information to check banditry.

In his remarks, the Batsari council chairman, Manir Ma’azus described the incident as unfortunate and different from “what we normally observed. Armed bandits attacked us every night, but this particular incident happened in the morning when they were attacked on farmlands.

“There is a limitation to what we can do, we have been communicating with police but we hardly see them taking action when we needed them the most.”

