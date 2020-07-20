Katsina blast: Emir condoles family as CSOs demand investigation

ADVERTISEMENT

Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumin Kabir Usman, has condoled with the people of Yammama over the unfortunate bomb blast that recently killed seven children and injured five others.

The emir, who was speaking through the Sarkin Maska and District Head of Funtua, who led the emirate delegation, said “I’m greatly disturbed over the incidence and I urge you all to see it as an act of God and destiny and leave it to him as well.”

He prayed to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and the family and the community the fortitude to bear the loss.

Other members of the delegation were the district head of Bakori, Makaman Katsina, Suleiman Idris and District Head of Tsiga, the Jarmai of Katsina Dikko Tukur.

The chairman of the state Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Dr Bishir Ruwangodiya, who led some members to condole the Malumfashi District Head and the bereaved family, said security agencies should investigate the matter because of its seriousness.

A former adviser to the minister of Sports Solomon Dalung, Alhaji Maiwada Danmalam, said “We should not downplay the seriousness of the blast as incidences like this are only a sign of worse things to come.”

A one-time special Adviser to Governor Aminu Masari on Social Media said, “In this regard, this incident should be thoroughly investigated by relevant agencies to determine the cause of the blast and how to nip it in the bud.

“All, loose ends must be tied to make sense of this event to prevent future occurrence and possibly save lives of innocent citizens,” he added.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) deposited at a farm in Yammama village, last week, exploded killing seven children.

