Katsina: Bandits release 11 captives, to release 18 more today

Katsina State government, last night, received 11 freed kidnapped victims and awaiting another 18 today as part of a truce reached with repentant bandits.

Five persons were released on Sunday after the state government released six suspected bandits from captivity.

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State said this was as a result of the peace initiative embarked upon by the administration, saying that “no ransom was paid to secure their release.”

He said: “We have received 11 females tonight and additional 18 by tomorrow and this will continue. I’m very happy and satisfied the program is on course.”

“We have directed the chairman of Jibia local government to take them to Jibia general hospital to be examine and checked before they are sent to their village,” he said.

Masari said “the herdsmen have given us the list of about 18 people, that are awaiting trial or under detention. We are going through with security agencies the list and we will review them so long as they have not been convicted, we will work out modalities of releasing them tomorrow so that the rest of the people under their captivity will be released.”

