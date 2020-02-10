Katsina APC building its own grave — Chieftain

ADVERTISEMENT

A chieftain of the APC in Katsina State, Maiwada Danmalam, has said the ruling party is building its own grave by sidelining its founding members and favouring new entrants with juicy appointments.

Danmalam, a former special adviser to ex-minister of sport, Solomon Dalung, said those perceived to have worked against the party in past elections were being sidelined.

The one-time senior special assistant to Governor Aminu Bello Masari, in a statement, stressed the need for the state chapter of the APC to put its house in order.

He said the way and manner the APC was moving presently was faster and deeper than how the PDP dug its own grave in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Danmalam said, “This is not a call for the government to be unfair to any Katsina citizen, but just as returnee PDP citizens deserve fairness, so, do bonafide APC members deserve to enjoy the sweat of their labour rather than watch political strangers taking what’s rightfully their own!

“Soldiers don’t go to war just to win an empire and donate it back to the defeated army. They fight gallantly to win and earn respect and recognition.

“‎In a situation where hard-working and committed members of the party are not only being sidelined but serially embarrassed by being skillfully edged out of the circle of relevance in favour of people they fought tooth and nail to actualize this government, and not for incompetence or any deficits but vague reasons, it’s easy to say the party is building its own grave,” he added.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App