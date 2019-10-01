Katsina: 100 level student of FUDMA drowns in Dam

ADVERTISEMENT

A 100 level student of the Federal University, Dutsinma, Suleiman Aliyu Suleiman, has died while swimming at Dutsinma Dam, in Katsina state, Daily Trust reports.

Suleiman, a student of Physics and Electronics Department had gone to the Dam along with some students to celebrate the Independence Day on Tuesday.

Sources say Suleiman’s corpse was retrieved and taken to his country home where his funeral prayer was held and then buried.

In a related development, another student of the same university, Nana Firdausi Mustapha, has died in a car accident along Kankara road.

Nana, a student of micro biology, was travelling alongside her fellow students in a Vibe car to the permanent site of the university. Other co-travellers sustained varying degrees on injuries, our reporter gathered.

She has since been buried in Dutsinma cemetery as well after funeral prayer was held in the university.

The spokesman of the university, Habibu Matazu, in a chat with our reporter confirmed both incidents, saying the university is deeply touched and prayed for the repose of the deceased souls.

