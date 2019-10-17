Kate Middleton, Prince William listen to Quran recitation during Badshahi Mosque visit

ADVERTISEMENT

Britain’s royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton on their fourth day of their Pakistan tour arrived in Lahore and visited the historic Badshahi Mosque.

During their visit to the momentous site, the couple were greeted warmly by the Imam of the mosque and were given a tour around the architectural landmark during which they also listened to the recitation of the Holy Quran.

The royal pair radiated during their visit to the mosque as Kate looked like a vision donning another one of Maheen Khan’s designs in green, while also covering her head with a dupatta to pay respect to the recital of the Holy Book.

On the other hand, the Duke of Cambridge wore a cream-coloured suit with a black tie.

As for William, he donned a white suit and blue shirt and tie.

The mother of three went barefoot for the occasion while William simply wore his socks, as is customary.

The visit was another reminder of Princess Diana as the late royal visited the same mosque in 1991, opting to wear a key lime green look with a black head scarf for the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the National Cricket Academy in Lahore where they played a game of cricket. For this appearance, Kate donned an all-white kurti with jasmine flowers (the national flower of Pakistan) embroidered into it and matching white trousers. She also sported white, flat sneakers for the activity.

