Kari resigns, Salihu takes over as Bauchi governor's Chief of Staff

By Hassan Ibrahim, Bauchi Published Date
Mr. Ladan Salihu, the new Chief of Staff to Bauchi state governor, Bala Muhammad.
Mr. Ladan Salihu, the new Chief of Staff to Bauchi state governor, Bala Muhammad.

Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi state has approved the voluntary resignation of his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abubakar Kari.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Sabiu Baba, said the governor has also approved with immediate effect the appointment of Ladan Salihu as the New Chief of Staff, Government House.

Until his appointment, Salihu was the current Commissioner of Information and Communication in the state.

The governor thanked Kari for the selfless service rendered during his tenure of office as Chief of Staff and wished him Allah’s guidance in his future endeavours.

