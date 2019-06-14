  1. Home
Kareka returns as Jigawa speaker

Idris Garba Kareka was, yesterday, returned as the speaker of Jigawa State House Assembly.

Kareka, who is the immediate past speaker of the assembly, is the member representing Jahun Constituency.

The new speaker was elected during the inauguration of the 7th assembly, and has since taken the oath of office.

Liman Musa Kadara, member representing Guri Constituency, emerged as the deputy speaker.

Kareka and his deputy were elected unopposed.

 

