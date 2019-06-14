Kareka returns as Jigawa speaker

ADVERTISEMENT

Idris Garba Kareka was, yesterday, returned as the speaker of Jigawa State House Assembly.

Kareka, who is the immediate past speaker of the assembly, is the member representing Jahun Constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new speaker was elected during the inauguration of the 7th assembly, and has since taken the oath of office.

Liman Musa Kadara, member representing Guri Constituency, emerged as the deputy speaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kareka and his deputy were elected unopposed.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App