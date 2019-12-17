Kanu speaks on Arsenal woes, says team needs experienced coach

ADVERTISEMENT

Nwankwo Kanu, an Arsenal FC legend, says the management of the English Premier League (EPL) clubside need to look for an experienced coach capable of handling players.

Kanu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that Arsenal’s recent poor performances can be improved.

“The recent poor performances of Arsenal FC can improve with experienced management.

“I know every fan is disappointed with the games the club have been playing of recent. This is not the same Arsenal people used to know. But, all the same, we can still turn it around.

“We have a new interim coach, Freddie Ljungberg, but things are not really going on well for him. When you have players, they should always tell themselves the truth.

“The players alone cannot be blamed, but the entire management also. But it is clear that Arsenal are not where they are supposed to be, they have to change a lot of things and ensure that they return to the basics,” he said.

Kanu said every one involved with the club should be blamed for the slide, advising that they should also all endeavour to improve themselves.

“We need a strong hand to bring back the glory days of Arsenal,” he said.

The former Super Eagles forward added that he was convinced a coach with a strong will and experience would help to improve the team’s performances.(NAN)

