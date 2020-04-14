‘Kano’s new coronavirus patients not contacts of index case’

ADVERTISEMENT

The two persons that tested positive for coronavirus on Monday in Kano state were not part of the contacts of the index case, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba has hinted.

Though no detail was given about the two patients, the commissioner however, disclosed that the patients and all those that have had contacts with them have been identified and moved to state isolation centre.

Daily Trust learnt that the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is currently in a meeting with various stakeholders about the issue and is expected to address the state today about the development.

Monday evening the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa on his twitter handle confirmed that two new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the state but did not provide details either.

It could be recalled that Kano state on Saturday confirmed the index case in the state.

Governor Ganduje who confirmed this said the index case was a 75-year-old former Ambassador who returned to the state from Lagos and Abuja.

All three cases are currently receiving medical attention at the state isolation and treatment centre at Diagnosis Centre at Kwanan-Dawaki.

There are however unconfirmed rumours that the state government may place the state under lockdown for two weeks to avert further spread of the virus among the public.

Part of the precautionary measures earlier announced by the state government include the ban on the trans-boundary movement as well as the recent ban on tricycle riders from carrying more than one passenger.

The states task force committee on COVID-19 is expected to also meet with Chief Imams of Juma’at mosques and Christian religious leaders to decide on how to operate the places of worships in order to curb the spread of the virus.

“If the meeting decides that we should close the mosques and churches in the state, we will do so for the interest of our people,” Tsanyawa said.

