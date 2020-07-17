Kano’s China town land tussle: Court refers case to arbitration tribunal

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kano State High court has referred the China land dispute suit between Minessource and the Kano State government to the arbitration tribunal.

Minsource Investment had approached the court to seek redress against the state government and 5 others over the 44 hectares of land ‘allocated to it in 2014 by the then government of former governor, Musa Kwankwaso”.

The company insisted that the disputed land was allocated to it ‘free of all encumbrances for the construction and development of China Town in the state.

The presiding judge, Justice Hadiza Suleiman has however referred the case to the arbitration tribunal for resolution.

The court had in July 2019 issued a restraining order to the Kano state government and its agencies from further entering into the land that holds Kano’s multi-million Naira skills acquisition centre and the over 500 housing estate.

The court order also revealed that the substantive suit before it still subsists.

