Kano: Youths, student unions pay homage to Bichi Emir

Kano state chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and that of various student unions in Kano state have paid a solidarity visit to the Emir of Bichi Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero in his Bichi palace to show their support in the upgrading of 4 emirates in the state.

Speaking to newsmen after the visit, the chairman NYCN Kano state chapter, Comrade Kabiru Ado Lakwaya stated that, the upgrading of the four emirates in Kano has been the wish of many well-meaning people of the state adding that, the youths visit to the Emir of Bichi is to show that Kano youths support the upgrading done by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“We are very optimistic that Kano state government’s concern had always been what will impact positively on the lives of the people. the upgrading of the four emirates to first grade is considered as one of the best things that had ever happened to us as people. to show our support to this development we have intended to pay solidarity visit to all the four newly upgraded emirates and as you can see we have started with Bichi today,” said Lakwaya.

Similarly, speaking to the visiting youths the Emir of Bichi Alhaji Aminu Ado expressed the emirate’s gratitude to the support the Bichi emirate has been enjoying from the youth. He then called on them to be peaceful and remains united in their attempt to take Kano state to the desire level.

