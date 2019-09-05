  1. Home
  2. Letters
  3. Kano Wudil’s T-junction needs urgent help
ADVERTISEMENT

Kano Wudil’s T-junction needs urgent help

By . Published Date

I would like to call on all the authorities concerned to look into the case of Wudil- Gaya road T – Junction at Wudil in Kano state.The affected areas start from the T – junction that linked Kano – Bauchi and Maiduguri roads at Wudil. It is quite true that hundreds of thousand must have the bad experience of this junction especially those that dwell along Kano – Wudil – Gaya – Maiduguri Road linked up to Chad, Cameroun and Sudan etc.  The Road is one of the most important roads (Higher ways) in the country especially the Northern axis.

The Wudil T – Junction has been in poor and deplorable condition for several months if not years, but unfortunately only communal efforts were made although, former MD –Road Maintenance Agency KARMA  made some efforts but doesn’t last long. It is quite certain that the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has a satellite office in Kano and the Wudil T – Junction down to Wudil General Hospital roundabout to Maiduguri is under the control of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to which the former is a subsidiary, but unfortunately colossal number of people are suffering due to the poor condition of the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the Wudil Local Government number one man Alhaji Sale Kausani is the chief security of the Local Government and has the burden of overseeing the safe and well-being of all Wudil inhabitants and those that pass by via Wudil as well as securing their lives and properties. Meanwhile, I am sure that this problem is posing a security gap (Social, Health, Educational, Economic and even Political) in the Local Government and the State at large. It affects a lot of Students, Patients, Politicians, Business class and many more other residents.

Nevertheless, the Senator Kano South (Senator, Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya) and the member, House of Representatives representing Wudil/Garko Federal Constituency (Honourable Engr. Muhammad Ali Wudil) as well as the member, Kano State House of Assembly (Honourable Nuhu Abdullahi Achika) representing Wudil Local Government Constituency, all have a very good stake on the matter.

I therefore called on all aforementioned authorities (Federal, State and Local Governments) to come into the peoples’ help.

 

Dr Baba Sani Wudil (PhD)

bswudil.cpp@buk.edu.ng

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.