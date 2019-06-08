KANO: WHEN POT IS BLACKER THAN KETTLE

Life is about change. We used to be the ones who called the shots; then a time came when we were consulted before decisions were taken; then another time came when we were only informed after decisions have been taken; then finally came a time when the decisions would be taken and actions undertaken before…

This content is for subscribers only.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin