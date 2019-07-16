Kano: ‘Wakili’ comedy pulls large crowd to cinemas

ADVERTISEMENT

The much awaited Hausa comedy ‘Wakili’ showing presently in cinemas has been making a huge impact as it keeps getting acknowledgements from Kannywood fans daily.

Speaking to newsmen after watching the movie, Dr. Shamsuddeen Mai Yasin expressed his satisfaction on the comedy describing it as a worthwhile Hausa comedy film that deserves an award. According to him, it is a movie produced in comedy form but there are a lot of messages and information coupled with good lesson in it.

The cast of the movie includes award-winning actors and actresses such as Ali Nuhu, Sulaiman Bosho Rabi’u Daushe, Hadiza Gabon, Aminu Momo, Falalu A Dorayi.

‘Wakili’ is a Hausa comedy that portrays the Northern norms and attitudes of some appointed community leaders while carrying out their responsibilities. It also portrays royalty in a funny way to entertain fans.

The film which was produced and directed by ace director Falalu A Dorayi, is said to have been produced in collaboration with the Zaria emirate under the rulership of His Royal Highness Alhaji Shehu Idris.

