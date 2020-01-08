Kano VVF centre repairs over 3000 patients

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano Vesico-Vaginal Fistula (VVF) centre in Kwalli Kano municipal local government area has revealed that over 3000 VVF patients have been repaired and rehabilitated in the centre.

This was disclosed by the state coordinator Fistula Foundation, Dr Musa Kalla while receiving relief materials donated to the centre by Kwandala Foundation.

Dr Musa Kalla revealed that the hospital is currently organising a graduation and reintegration ceremony for 100 patients repaired at the centre.

Speaking earlier, the President and founder, Kwandala Foundation, Architect Tijjani Muhammed Musa stated that, the distribution of the relief materials was initiated as part of its wrap-up activities for the year 2019 to give succour to the less privileged and the vulnerable in the society.

He added that, under its wrap-up activities for the year 2019 tagged ‘G.I.V.E’, it distributed relief materials to Fiona Lovatt Children’s Home Hotoro, VVF hospital Kwalli and Leprosy hospital Yadakunya Bela all in Kano state.

Daily Trust gathered that the foundation which was initiated by a group of concerned citizens in Kano with the sole aim of raising funds, materials and technical aids to provide relief for the less privileged persons in the communities among other humanitarian activities, has done various humanitarian activities since its inception adding that the distribution of the materials is one out of many.

