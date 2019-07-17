Kano: Tribunal dismisses PDP’s motion to correct list of witnesses

ADVERTISEMENT

The election petitions tribunal sitting in Kano has dismissed a motion filed before it by the PDP seeking to correct some errors in the list of witnesses it submitted.

Giving the ruling on the application, the presiding Judge, Justice Halima S. Muhammad, said the time for which to file a petition which should be accompanied by names of witnesses and their statements on oath had elapsed.

She added that the tribunal had no jurisdiction to grant the prayers of the petitioner to add, subtract or alter any name as that could amount to amendment of the petition.

Reacting to the ruling, Counsel to PDP, Abiodun Awonikoko (SAN), said since the court had dismissed the application on ground of jurisdiction, the party would explore other options at its disposal to see that their prayer was granted.

On his part, Barrister M. A. Lawan, one of the counsels to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, expressed satisfaction with the ruling, saying granting the application could have amounted to an amendment of the petition; which was against the provisions of the law.

Meanwhile, the tribunal has given the pre-trial conference report in which the petitioners were granted 14 days to present their witnesses, while 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents were granted 10 days each to present theirs as the trial proper commences on Monday, July 22.

