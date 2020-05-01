Kano to start discharging COVID-19 patients

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Kano state isolation centres would soon be discharged, the Deputy Governor, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna who doubles as the chairman of state Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 has stated.

He disclosed this late Thursday while updating the press about the current situation of the state.

He said some of the patients had already tested negative after their earlier diagnosis, but stressed that all the established protocols for discharging COVID-19 patients must be followed to ascertain that the patients are cured of the virus before they could be allowed to re-unite with their families.

The Coordinator Technical Response Team, Dr Tijjani Husseni confirmed that five persons have so far died from the disease in Kano.

He disclosed that plans have been concluded to establish a mobile testing laboratory with a view to augmenting testing capacity in the state.

Husseni identified stigma against infected persons by the public as a challenge to deal with, urging all to be re-oriented about the disease, stressing that anybody could be infected.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has inaugurated a 7-man specialized support committee made up of professionals to assist the state Ttaskforce committee on COVID-19 in combating the disease.

