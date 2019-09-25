Kano to integrate retired civil servants into healthcare scheme

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano state government has commenced preparation to integrate retired civil servants into the state contributory healthcare scheme system which will allow them enjoy access to efficient and qualitative healthcare services provided by the system.

This was made known by the state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje while addressing participants at a workshop on social health insurance agencies organized by National Health Insurance Scheme held at Grand Central Hotel, Kano.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, Ganduje stated that the state government had noticed that access to affordable healthcare continues to remain a challenge to many household in the state.

“The state government vision is to achieve a universal healthcare coverage for all residents of Kano where no one is left behind in accessing healthcare, hence we need to provide a credible and sustainable mechanism to finance healthcare provisions that will also carter for retired civil servants in the state,” Ganduje said.

The governor also said since the commencement of the scheme, which remains one of the most successful reforms in the healthcare sector, over 370,000 enrollees were accessing healthcare services in 134 primary healthcare facilities across the state.

In his opening remarks, the Executive Secretary National Health Insurance Scheme, Professor Muhammad Nasiru Sambo stated that the scheme had taken rebranding effort under three agenda to ensure its smooth operation.

He said the workshop would look at possibility of aligning the National Health Insurance Scheme with State Health Insurance Scheme for effective and efficient service delivery.

