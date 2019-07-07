Kano to establish 400-bed hospitals in four new emirates

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State government is to upgrade general hospitals in the four new emirates to a 400-bed capacity, the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said.

Ganduje disclosed this on Saturday when he paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar, over the death of his son, Alhaji Aliyu Tafida.

The governor assured that all the hospitals would be equipped with the state-of-the-art equipment to cater for all the medical needs of the emirates.

According to him, such hospitals would take away much burden placed on other hospitals located within the Kano metropolitan emirate.

Ganduje reiterated that part of the reasons for creation of the new emirates was to make life easier to those living within the jurisdiction of the newly established royal spaces while at the same time, spreading even development to all parts of the state.

“My administration is determined to make people understand the viability and necessity for such new emirates. One of it is our intention to move the healthcare delivery system to a more progressive level.

“Though Kano is now one of the states that have the best healthcare delivery system, we are determined to make our position in this sector, more profound, more pronounced and more consolidated.

“Health sector is too dear to us, that we have to be committed and serious in making our population a healthy one,” he said.

He said synergy between government and traditional institutions was crucial for developing the society in the faces of security, healthcare system, education, environment and social cohesion among others.

“We are not stopping at that alone, this 5 kilometre road that has been wrecking havoc to people will also be reviewed. People are forced to suffer unnecessarily because of the non-completion of this project. We will ensure completion of uncompleted road projects,” he reiterated.

On the free and compulsory primary and post primary education, he disclosed that special committees would soon be raised in collaborative with traditional institutions for the implementation of the government policy on compulsory basic education in the state.

In his response, the Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar, commended the governor for his foresight in addressing problems facing the new emirates.

