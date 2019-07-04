Kano support Senate on review of soap noodle importation duty

ADVERTISEMENT

Industrialists in Kano State yesterday expressed their support for the call to the Federal Government by the Senate on the urgent need for the review of soap noodle importation duty. Speaking to newsmen in Kano, one of the leading industrialists in the state, Alhaji Haruna Zago, stated that the motion presented before the Senate, yesterday, indeed spoke the minds of many industrials, adding that if not reviewed, importation duty will put many local manufacturers into quandary which, he said, will definitely result into closure of their companies. He said soap noodles are easily sourced locally within Nigeria through combination of various locally sourced materials, adding that reducing the importation duty will amount to crippling the entire industrial sector and also putting an end to palm, sesame and other materials used.

“The Federal Government’s decision to review the duty from 35% to 10% on imported soap noodle is uncalled for since it can be source within. Indeed the 35% duty has decreased the level of soap noodle importation into the country and that has encouraged small and medium soap manufactures in the country to enjoy a relatively free business environment and low cost of production since they source their materials locally,” he said.

Yesterday, a motion was raise by Senator Barau Jibrin representing Kano North on the need for an urgent review of the soap noodle duty in Nigeria and the Senate has made an appeal to the Federal Government to revert to 35% to save the industry and Nigeria in general.

