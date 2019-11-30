BUK students win N1m as electrification agency trains 180 women

ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Damilola Ogunbiyi said it is training 180 female students across 37 federal universities and seven university teaching hospitals in Nigeria.

She disclosed this at the first female Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) workshop in Lagos State, Nigeria this weekend, a statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The workshop was organized by REA and some private sector developers, where young women converged with top power sector and business professionals to share knowledge on the opportunities for women in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

She said the Energizing Education Programme (EEP) being implemented by REA is providing sustainable and clean power supply to 37 Federal Universities and 7 University Teaching Hospitals.

It creates avenue for the training of 180 female STEM students (20 per university) during the construction phase of the project.

Ogunbiyi said, “This Workshop is designed to facilitate the increase in leadership and development of professional women. It is also a platform for the 180 female students and professionals present to network, share their knowledge, discuss achievements and encourage the advancement of women across the energy sector.”

In his keynote address, the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba said, “To the young women who have participated in the STEM Internship Programme, I want you to know that gender and social exclusion will soon be a thing of the past. I therefore urge you to take charge of your future and make good use of the platform that has been established for you.”

The final activity at the workshop was the Project Shark Tank competition between the participating universities where students of Bayero University, Kano emerged first and won N1 million prize.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App