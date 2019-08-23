Kano State to integrate Almajiri system into modern education

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State says the state government will integrate the Almajiri education system into the modern academic curriculum of the state.

Ganduje made the promise on Friday in Abuja while speaking to newsmen during a working visit to the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor advised that education should be made free from basic to secondary levels in the interest of the Nigerian child.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a government, we have said that basic education and secondary education will be free; we have also made it compulsory to ensure sustainability.

“We have also resolved to hold a stakeholders’ summit to this effect; the summit will brainstorm on how to take care of out-of-school children which include Almajiri,” he said.

Ganduje said the state’s plan was to modify the curriculum in such a way that would tally with the national curriculum.(NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App