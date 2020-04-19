Kano state official caught pants down defiling minor

ADVERTISEMENT

A personnel of Kano Road Transport Agency (KAROTA), identified as Umar Yakub Mohammed, has been arrested by the police for allegedly defiling a minor.

He was allegedly caught pants down by a police personnel on guard duty behind Ado Bayero mall.

Mohammed was part of the security operatives enforcing the lockdown in the state.

He was said to have picked the girl, 15, at Kano line motor Park where he was stationed.

The suspect, however, denied the offence, saying he only offered to assist and take the girl to her house behind the trade fair complex but stopped to urinate where the Policeman caught them.

The girl confirmed that the suspect had a carnal knowledge of her.

Some of the residents in the neighbourhood said it was not the first time the suspect was seen with the girl on a motorcycle around the area.

Meanwhile, both the suspect and the victim are in detention at Kwali division of Kano metropolis.

When contacted, the spokesman of Kano police command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said he had not been briefed about the incident.

