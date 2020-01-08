Kano shuts down 25-year-old illegal orphanage

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano state government has shutdown Du Merci Orphanage Home located at Noman’s land Sabon Gari, Kano.

The Office of the Special Adviser to the Executive Governor of Kano State, Child Welfare and Women on Wednesday announced the closure of the Orphanage Home for allegedly operating illegally for over 25 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Special Adviser to the governor on Child Welfare and Women, Hon. Fatima Abdullahi Dala.

ADVERTISEMENT Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

According to the statement, “It was discovered that, the orphanage with a sister branch in Kaduna state has been operating for 25 years even though they were never licensed by either Kano State Government or Kaduna State Government.

“From the reliable report I gathered in the letters I received from some relevant authorities, the orphanage was never registered with them. This is a serious issue and it is a height of perceived disregard by the founders and operators of the centre to the constituted authorities, for such orphanage to remain unregistered for over 25 years. It has apparently constituted a suspicious element of dishonesty which could translate into an offence against the inviolability and safety of the innocent children in the state,” she said.

She added that, the operation of the orphanage in Kano, must however not be given any religious coloration, regional or ethnic face, and therefore should not be interpreted as such, stressing that, every well-meaning Nigerian should condemn this practice and culture which would invariably be seen as a potential and heinous action against the well-being of innocent children.

“We are still in the shock over the kidnapping and recent rescue of some Kano Children and therefore the Kano State Government, would not condone any act or suspicious activity like that of Du Merci Orphanage, which has a tendency of putting the lives of our children in jeopardy or inflict harm on them,” she added.

The Special Adviser also commended the security agencies operating in the state as well as NAPTIP Kano Zonal Commander and others, for a job well done, urging them to do more to ensure that the perpetrators of this alleged act of gross insubordination to the constituted authorities, are expansively investigated and prosecuted accordingly.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App