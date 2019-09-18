Kano set for quick resolution of tax matters

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State government has expressed its readiness to explore all avenues provided by Tax Appeal Tribunal to ensure quick resolution of tax matters in the state.

This was disclosed by the state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje while declaring open a one-day stakeholders’ forum organized by the Tax Appeal Tribunal North-west zone, held in Kano.

Represented by the state’s Deputy Governor, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, Ganduje noted that the need for timely and correct payment of taxes by all taxpayers was a civic responsibility that should be encouraged at all levels.

“It is clear that all over the world, taxes, levies and charges constitute the sustainable sources of revenue to government for executing development projects in the areas of education, health, skills development, agriculture and infrastructure.

Where they are not paid, government has to resolve to legal options of filling cases against defaulters at the tax appeal tribunal for adjudication,” he said.

