Kano: Security beefed up as Ganduje hosts Conde

ADVERTISEMENT

Security has been beefed up in Kano metropolis, as Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is expected to receive President of Guinea Conakry, Alpha Conde in Kano on Monday.

President Conde is expected to visit Kano to celebrate Sallah with Governor Ganduje.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our reporter observed that a combined team of armed policemen, civil defense, soldiers and DSS were stationed at strategic places within the state metropolis, especially around Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Government House and Kofar Kudu, emir’s palace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano Emirate Council organised a special Hawan Daushe Durbar in honour of the president as part of this year’s Sallah celebrations.

Also, security personnel were stationed along all the routes where president Conde was expected enroute to Kano State Government House and emir’s palace as well.

His host, governor Ganduje and other top government officials would accompany him to Kofar Kudu, Kano emir’s palace around 4pm for the special durbar.

A source close to Kano State government confided in Daily Trust that governor Ganduje would personally attend the durbar in honor of Guinea Conakry’s president.

It would be recalled that since his return as governor of the state during the last general election, Ganduje stopped attending durbars being organised by Kano emirate council due to misunderstanding between him and Emir Muhammad Sanusi ll.

Daily Trust recalled that during the Eid El Fitr, most of the durbars with exception of Hawan Idi, were suspended, courtesy of the misunderstanding between the two leaders.

Although, the governor had resolved to attend the Hawan Daushe at Emir’s palace, he directed all district heads from other emirates to celebrate Hawan Daushe in their respective emirates.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App