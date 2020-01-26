Kano rerun polls: Doguwa reclaims seat

ADVERTISEMENT

A former majority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has reclaimed his seat in last Saturday re-run poll for Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal constituency.

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer of Doguwa/Tudun Wada, Professor Mansur Auwal Bindawa said Doguwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 66,667 votes, while Air Commodore Yusah’u Salisu (rtd) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 6,323 votes.

It would be recalled that, the Kaduna Division of Appeal Court nullified Doguwa’s election sometimes in November, 2019 and ordered for fresh election in the Constituency.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Saturday conducted a re-run election in nine local government areas of Kano state.

The re-run poll include three federal constituencies; Tudunwada/Doguwa, Kiru/Bebeji and Kumbotso as well as state constituencies.

